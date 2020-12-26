CCHD COVID-19 Update #235 (December 26, 2020)

LENOIR, NC (December 26, 2020) — Here is the Caldwell County Health Department COVID-19 Update for Saturday, December 26, 2020.

One hundred two cases — 58 in the 28645 Zip code, 28 in 28630, fourteen in 28638, and two in 28601 — were reported. Seven patients are under the age of 17; 10 are between 18 and 24; 48 are between 25 and 49; 25 patients are between 50 and 64; 11 patients are between 65 and 74; and one patient is over the age of 75.

“As you enjoy your time with family, please remember the 3 Ws — wear a face covering, wait six feet apart, and wash your hands,” said Caldwell County Public Health Director Anna Martin.

For more information about Coronavirus, visit here or call the Emergency Operations Center at 828-426-8605. For statistical information, visit here.

