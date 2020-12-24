CCHD COVID-19 Update #234 (December 24, 2020)

LENOIR, NC (December 24, 2020) — Here is the Caldwell County Health Department COVID-19 Update for Thursday, December 24, 2020.

Caldwell County confirmed one COVID-19-related death today. The patient was between the ages of 50 and 64; had been hospitalized; and was reported to have underlying health conditions.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with those in our community who have lost a loved one to COVID and those diagnosed with the virus,” said Caldwell County Public Health Director Anna Martin. “We know for many families Christmas may look very different this year, but we also want these families to know that they are not forgotten.”

Fifty-six cases — 42 in the 28645 Zip code, eight in 28630, four in 28638, one in 28601, and one in 28667 — were reported. Seven patients are under the age of 17; 10 are between 18 and 24; 20 are between 25 and 49; 11 patients are between 50 and 64; five patients are between 65 and 74; and three patients are over the age of 75.

For more information about Coronavirus, visit here or call the Emergency Operations Center at 828-426-8605. For statistical information, visit here.

Daily Infections Projection

click on graphic below to view larger image

