CCHD COVID-19 Update #233 (December 23, 2020)

LENOIR, NC (December 23, 2020) — Here is the Caldwell County Health Department COVID-19 Update for Wednesday, December 23, 2020.

Small Christmas trees stand in front of the Caldwell County Health and Human Services Building as a memorial to residents who lost their lives to COVID-19.

“These Christmas trees represent fathers, mothers, brothers, sisters, sons, daughters, neighbors, and friends who died as a result of COVID,” said Caldwell County Public Health Director Anna Martin. “Each of these individuals made an impact on someone’s life, and we want their families and friends to know that we have not forgotten them this holiday season.”

The display, set up by the Caldwell County Health Department, will remain up through the first of the year.

Caldwell County confirmed five COVID-19-related deaths today. Three patients were between the ages of 50 and 64; one was between 65 and 74; and one was over the age of 75. Two of the patients were hospitalized, and two were reported to have underlying health conditions.

One hundred six cases — 57 in the 28645 Zip code, 24 in 28630, 18 in 28638, four in 28601, two in 28667, and one in 28605 — were reported. Eight patients are under the age of 17; 16 are between 18 and 24; 34 are between 25 and 49; 23 patients are between 50 and 64; 10 patients are between 65 and 74; and 15 patients are over the age of 75.

For more information about Coronavirus, visit here or call the Emergency Operations Center at 828-426-8605.

