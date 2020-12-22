CCHD COVID-19 Update #232 (December 22, 2020)

LENOIR, NC (December 22, 2020) — Here is the Caldwell County Health Department COVID-19 Update for Tuesday, December 22, 2020.

Today, Caldwell County experienced a second day of record-setting COVID-related hospitalizations. Sixty residents are hospitalized with COVID-19, 42 at UNC Caldwell and the remaining at hospitals around the state.

Forty-one cases — 28 in the 28645 Zip code, five in 28630, seven in 28638, and one in 28601 — were reported. Two patients are under the age of 17; two are between 18 and 24; eight are between 25 and 49; five patients are between 50 and 64; nine patients are between 65 and 74; and 15 patients are over the age of 75.

The state updated its COVID-19 County Alert System today. The updated reported shows 65 counties, including Caldwell, are red, the most critical level in the three-tiered system. The alert system uses a combination of metric, including case rate, percent positive, and hospital impact, to determine each county’s tier.

CCHD COVID Dashboard 12-22-2020

For more information about Coronavirus, visit here or call the Emergency Operations Center at 828-426-8605. For statistical information, visit here.

Daily Infections Projection

click on graphic below to view larger image

COVID-19 Related Information and News

Facts about COVID-19 Vaccines

Benefits of Getting a COVID-19 Vaccine

7 Myths About Coronavirus Vaccines

Vaccination rollout plan

Dr. John Campbell

Provides daily COVID-19 updates