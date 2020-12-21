CCHD COVID-19 Update #231 (December 21, 2020)

LENOIR, NC (December 21, 2020) — Here is the Caldwell County Health Department COVID-19 Update for Monday, December 21, 2020.

Today, Caldwell County confirmed three COVID-19-related deaths and saw a record number of residents hospitalized.

The total number of COVID-19-related deaths now stands at 60. Of the three most recent deaths, all were hospitalized and reported to have underlying health conditions. Two patients were between 65 and 74, and the other was over the age of 75.

Fifty-four Caldwell County residents are hospitalized with COVID-19, 36 at UNC Caldwell and the remaining at hospitals around the state.

One hundred twenty-two cases — 60 in the 28645 Zip code, 41 in 28630, 16 in 28638, three in 28601, one in 28611; and one in 28667 — were reported. Twelve patients are under the age of 17; 15 are between 18 and 24; 28 are between 25 and 49; 43 patients are between 50 and 64; 13 patients are between 65 and 74; and 11 patients are over the age of 75.

“As we continue to see COVID spread throughout our community, it is important that we take steps to protect each other,” said Public Health Director Anna Martin. “We encourage everyone to follow the 3 Ws — wear a face covering, wait six feet apart, and wash your hands regularly. It is up to each of us to look out for our family, friends, and neighbors.”

In December, Caldwell County has experienced a record number of positive cases, which now stands at 1,579. While positive cases have grown steadily, the number of tests conducted has not kept pace, resulting in a positivity rate of 24.17 percent. So far this month, 6,528 COVID tests have been conducted, in November 6,728, in October 7,322, in September 3,719, in August 5,255, and in July 6,552.

Free testing is available at the Caldwell County Health Department. Call 828-426-8520 to schedule an appointment. At other testing locations, including UNC Caldwell’s Respiratory Diagnostic Clinics, patients may be charged for a visit with a health care practitioner.

For more information about Coronavirus, visit here or call the Emergency Operations Center at 828-426-8605. For statistical information, visit here.

