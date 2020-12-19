CCHD COVID-19 Update #230 (December 19, 2020)

LENOIR, NC (December 19, 2020) — Here is the Caldwell County Health Department COVID-19 Update for Saturday, December 19, 2020.

One hundred twenty-four cases — 82 in the 28645 Zip code, 22 in 28630, 17 in 28638, one in 28601, one in 28611; and one in 28667 — were reported. Five patients are under the age of 17; 16 are between 18 and 24; 44 are between 25 and 49; 30 patients are between 50 and 64; 20 patients are between 65 and 74; and nine patients are over the age of 75.

People who have been recently diagnosed with COVID-19, have symptoms of COVID-19, or have been around a person with COVID-19, should not host or participate in any in-person gatherings until they complete their isolation or quarantine period. For a full list of guidance about traveling and gathering during the holidays, along with a chart outlining low, medium and high-risk activities, see the NCDHHS Interim Guidance for Winter Holidays and the Guidelines for Get-Togethers.

CCHD COVID Dashboard 12-19-2020

For more information about Coronavirus, visit here or call the Emergency Operations Center at 828-426-8605. For statistical information, visit here.

Daily Infections Projection

Last updated December 17, 2020

click on graphic below to view larger image

