CCHD COVID-19 Update #23 (April 14, 2020)…Number of Coronavirus Cases Remains at 19

LENOIR, NC (April 14, 2020) — Here is the Caldwell County Health Department COVID-19 Update for Tuesday, April 14, 2020.

Confirmed

COVID-19 Cases COVID-19 Deaths COVID-19 Tests Conducted Negative Tests Recovered Patients 19 0 1056 915 12 CONFIRMED CASES BY ZIP CODE 28638 4 28645 11 28630 3 28601 1

*Updated 4-14-2020 at 4 p.m.

No new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Caldwell County today.

While Caldwell County has no new cases to report today, it is important to continue to follow the President’s Coronavirus Guidelines:

If you feel sick, stay home. Do not go to work. Contact your medical provider.

If your children are sick, keep them at home. Do not send them to daycare. Keep them at home.

If someone in your household has tested positive for COVID-19, keep the entire household at home.

If you are an older person, stay home and away from other people.

If you are a person with a serious underlying health condition that puts you at increased risk (for example, a condition that impairs your lung or heart function or weakens your immune system) stay home and away from other people.

Due to COVID-19, all Wilson Creek Day Use areas located in Pisgah National Forest have been closed by the U.S. Forest Service. River day use is closed, and USFS trails are closed. For a complete list of USFS closings, visit www.fs.usda.gov/detail/nfsnc/news-events/?cid=FSEPRD724408.

Food banks still need help keeping shelves stocked. Locally, donations can be made to Yokefellow of Caldwell County at 202 Harper Avenue, Lenoir and South Caldwell Christian Ministries at 5 Quarry Road, Granite Falls.

For information about Coronavirus, visit www.caldwellcountync.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or call the Caldwell County Health Department Health Information Line at 828-426-8456 or the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) at 828-426-8605. Resources are available in Spanish at www.caldwellcountync.org/coronavirus-covid-19/enfermedades-coronavirus-2019-respuesta-covid-19.