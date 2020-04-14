Caldwell Billboard Be Aware Don’t Share Web Banner
CCHD COVID-19 Update #23 (April 14, 2020)…Number of Coronavirus Cases Remains at 19

LENOIR, NC (April 14, 2020) — Here is the Caldwell County Health Department COVID-19 Update for Tuesday, April 14, 2020.

Confirmed
COVID-19 Cases		 COVID-19 Deaths COVID-19 Tests Conducted Negative Tests Recovered Patients
19 0 1056 915 12
CONFIRMED CASES BY ZIP CODE
28638 4 28645 11
28630 3 28601 1

*Updated 4-14-2020 at 4 p.m.

No new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Caldwell County today. 

While Caldwell County has no new cases to report today, it is important to continue to follow the President’s Coronavirus Guidelines:

  • If you feel sick, stay home. Do not go to work. Contact your medical provider.
  • If your children are sick, keep them at home. Do not send them to daycare. Keep them at home.
  • If someone in your household has tested positive for COVID-19, keep the entire household at home.
  • If you are an older person, stay home and away from other people.
  • If you are a person with a serious underlying health condition that puts you at increased risk (for example, a condition that impairs your lung or heart function or weakens your immune system) stay home and away from other people.

Due to COVID-19, all Wilson Creek Day Use areas located in Pisgah National Forest have been closed by the U.S. Forest Service.  River day use is closed, and USFS trails are closed. For a complete list of USFS closings, visit www.fs.usda.gov/detail/nfsnc/news-events/?cid=FSEPRD724408.

Food banks still need help keeping shelves stocked. Locally, donations can be made to Yokefellow of Caldwell County at 202 Harper Avenue, Lenoir and South Caldwell Christian Ministries at 5 Quarry Road, Granite Falls.

For information about Coronavirus, visit www.caldwellcountync.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or call the Caldwell County Health Department Health Information Line at 828-426-8456 or the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) at 828-426-8605.  Resources are available in Spanish at www.caldwellcountync.org/coronavirus-covid-19/enfermedades-coronavirus-2019-respuesta-covid-19.

