CCHD COVID-19 Update #229 (December 18, 2020)

LENOIR, NC (December 18, 2020) — Here is the Caldwell County Health Department COVID-19 Update for Friday, December 18, 2020.

Ninety-six cases — 53 in the 28645 Zip code, 27 in 28630, 10 in 28638, three in 28601, one in 28624; and two in 28667 — were reported. Thirteen patients are under the age of 17; nine are between 18 and 24; 32 are between 25 and 49; 24 patients are between 50 and 64; 10 patients are between 65 and 74; and eight patients are over the age of 75.

This week, 568 positive cases have been reported. This marks the highest weekly total of positive cases since the pandemic began. Over the same period, 243 patients were released from quarantine and are now counted as recovered.

Health care workers at high risk of exposure to COVID-19 have already started receiving vaccines. As more vaccines become available, more hospitals and local health departments will vaccinate high-risk health care workers. Long-term care residents are also one of the first groups who will receive a vaccine.

The state hopes by early 2021, health departments and community health centers will start vaccinating other adults with two or more chronic conditions that make them higher risk for getting COVID-19.

CCHD COVID Dashboard 12-18-2020

For more information about Coronavirus, visit here or call the Emergency Operations Center at 828-426-8605. For statistical information, visit here.

North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported a record 8444 cases in the state today.

Daily Infections Projection

click on graphic below to view larger image



COVID-19 Related Information and News

Facts about COVID-19 Vaccines

Benefits of Getting a COVID-19 Vaccine

7 Myths About Coronavirus Vaccines

Vaccination rollout plan