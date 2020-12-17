CCHD COVID-19 Update #228 (December 17, 2020)

LENOIR, NC (December 17, 2020) — Here is the Caldwell County Health Department COVID-19 Update for Thursday, December 17, 2020.

Today, Caldwell County learned of two COVID-19-related deaths and received a record-setting number of positive cases.

One patient was between the ages of 65 and 74, and the other was over the age of 75. One patient had been hospitalized, and both were reported to have underlying health conditions.

Two hundred three cases — 134 in the 28645 Zip code, 32 in 28630, 25 in 28638, eight in 28601, one in 28611, two in 28667, and one in 28655 — were reported. Seventeen patients are under the age of 17; 27 are between 18 and 24; 66 are between 25 and 49; 46 patients are between 50 and 64; 26 patients are between 65 and 74; and 21 patients are over the age of 75.

Today marks the fifth day with more than 100 cases. The average case count has increased every month since September. In September, Caldwell County averaged 10.80 cases per report. In October, the average increased to 33.41, and 39.75 in November. For the month of December, the county has averaged 82.47 cases per report. Reports are generally done six days per week.

The number of hospitalized patients has increased to 49, the highest since the pandemic began. Thirty-two patients are hospitalized at UNC Caldwell and the remaining patients are at hospitals around the state.

“As we continue to see increases in the number of COVID-19 cases, it becomes more imperative that everyone takes steps to protect themselves and their families,” said Caldwell County Public Health Director Anna Martin. “We urge you to follow the 3 Ws — wear a face covering, wait six feet apart, and wash your hands — and to avoid large gatherings.”

