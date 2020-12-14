CCHD COVID-19 Update #225 (December 14, 2020)

LENOIR, NC (December 14, 2020) — Here is the Caldwell County Health Department COVID-19 Update for Monday, December 14, 2020.

Thirty-eight Caldwell County residents are hospitalized with COVID-19. Twenty-two patients are at UNC Caldwell and the remaining are hospitalized around the region. This marks the highest number of patients hospitalized since the pandemic began.

Thirty-two cases were reported today — 15 in the 28645 Zip code, eight in 28630, six in 28638, and three in 28601. One patient is under the age of 17; four are between 18 and 24; 16 are between 25 and 49; seven patients are between 50 and 64; two patients are between 65 and 74; and two patients are over the age of 75.

During the first 14 days of December, 797 cases, an average of 66.42 per day, have been reported. In the entire month of November, 954 cases were reported, 902 in October, 270 in September, 338 in August, 685 in July, 258 in June, 108 in May, and 32 in April. Since August, the monthly positivity rate has continued to increase. In August, the monthly positivity rate was 6.43 percent, 7.26 in September, 12.32 in October, 14.18 in November and 18.24 percent in December.

Please note: Contact tracers will be calling from an “844” number, not an “866” number as previously reported.

CCHD COVID Dashboard 12-14-2020

For more information about Coronavirus, visit here or call the Emergency Operations Center at 828-426-8605. For statistical information, visit here.

COVID-19 Related Information and News

US administers 1st doses of Pfizer coronavirus vaccine

Facts about COVID-19 Vaccines

Benefits of Getting a COVID-19 Vaccine

7 Myths About Coronavirus Vaccines

Vaccination rollout plan

Click on above image for a larger image that is easier to read