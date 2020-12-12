CCHD COVID-19 Update #224 (December 12, 2020)

LENOIR, NC (December 12, 2020) — Here is the Caldwell County Health Department COVID-19 Update for Saturday, December 12, 2020.

Today, Caldwell County learned of its 53rd COVID-19-related death. The patient was between the ages of 50 and 64, hospitalized, and was reported to have underlying health conditions.

Thirty-nine cases were reported today — 16 in the 28645 Zip code, 14 in 28630, six in 28638, and three in 28601. Four patients are under the age of 17; five are between 18 and 24; 15 are between 25 and 49; 10 patients are between 50 and 64; two patients are between 65 and 74; and three patients are over the age of 75.

This week, 489 cases have been reported. It is the highest weekly total of cases since the pandemic began and a 32% increase over the number of cases reported last week.

Caldwell County again reminds people to follow the 3Ws – wear a mask, wash your hands, and wait six feet apart. Also, if you are sick, please stay at home.

