CCHD COVID-19 Update #223 (December 11, 2020)

LENOIR, NC (December 11, 2020) — Here is the Caldwell County Health Department COVID-19 Update for Friday, December 11, 2020.

One hundred thirteen cases were reported today — 72 in the 28645 Zip code, 16 in 28630, 21 in 28638, two in 28611, one in 28601, and one in 28655. Fourteen patients are under the age of 17; 12 are between 18 and 24; 40 are between 25 and 49; 30 patients are between 50 and 64; eight patients are between 65 and 74; and nine patients are over the age of 75.

Today marks the third day this week of reporting a record number of cases. With the increase in the number of cases, the county has also seen an increase in the positivity rate. Since the week of October 18, the county’s weekly positivity rate has been above 10 percent. This week the positivity rate is 20.43 percent, the highest weekly positivity rate since the pandemic began.

“Now more than ever, we need to be looking out for each other. You may not get seriously ill if you contract COVID-19, but the same may not be true for your friend, family member, or neighbor. For your family, friends, and neighbors, I urge you to stay home if you’re sick, wash your hands frequently, wait six feet apart, and wear a face covering. With everyone working together, we can slow the spread of COVID-19.” said Caldwell County Public Health Director Anna Martin.

Because of these record-setting COVID-19 metrics, North Carolina will begin a Modified Stay at Home Order. The Order requires people to stay at home between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. and takes effect Friday, Dec. 11, going through at least Jan. 8, 2021.

To relieve the workload associated with the increase in cases, the Caldwell County Health Department (CCHD) has contracted with the state to perform contact tracing. As CCHD moves from using county employees for contact tracing to the new contracted state workers, patients may receive two phone calls about contact tracing. The department asks for everyone’s patience as they make the transition. Please remember, contact tracers will identify themselves as “calling on behalf of the Caldwell County Health Department,” and calls will come from an “866” phone number. Callers will not ask for social security numbers or financial information.

North Carolina set another record today with 7540 new cases