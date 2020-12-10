CCHD COVID-19 Update #222 (December 10, 2020)

LENOIR, NC (December 10, 2020) — Here is the Caldwell County Health Department COVID-19 Update for Thursday, December 10, 2020.

One hundred twelve cases were reported today — 66 in the 28645 Zip code, 24 in 28630, 18 in 28638, one in 28611, and three in 28601. Thirteen patients are under the age of 17; 20 are between 18 and 24; 45 are between 25 and 49; 20 patients are between 50 and 64; 12 patients are between 65 and 74; and two patients are over the age of 75.

Today marks the highest number of cases reported in a single day, and the second time this week the county has reported a record number of cases. So far this week, the county has had 337 cases, the highest one-week total since the pandemic began.

No new clusters or outbreaks were immediately identified in the cases reported today.

“We urge citizens to take precautions to protect themselves and their families,” said Caldwell County Public Health Director. “Steps like staying home when you’re sick, washing hands, wearing a face covering, avoiding large gatherings, and practicing physical distancing can help slow the spread of COVID-19 until vaccinations are widely available.”

UNC Caldwell will be one of the first 11 hospitals in North Carolina to receive a shipment of COVID-19 vaccine. Caldwell County Health Department expects a vaccine shipment before Christmas. The initial supply of vaccine will go to health care workers at high risk of exposure to COVID-19 — those who are caring for or cleaning areas used by patients with COVID-19. As more vaccine becomes available, vaccines will be provided to high-risk health care workers.

Long-term care staff and residents will also be one of the first groups to receive a vaccine. The state hopes that by early 2021, health departments and community health centers will start vaccinating other adults who are high risk for complications —meaning they have two or more chronic conditions.

The Caldwell County Health Department has contracted with the state to perform contact tracing. Contact tracers will identify themselves as “calling on behalf of the Caldwell County Health Department,” and calls will come from an “866” phone number. Callers will not ask for social security numbers or financial information.

