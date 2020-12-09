CCHD COVID-19 Update #221 (December 9, 2020)

LENOIR, NC (December 9, 2020) — Here is the Caldwell County Health Department COVID-19 Update for Wednesday, December 9, 2020.

Caldwell County Health Department confirmed an outbreak today at Lenoir Healthcare. One resident and one staff member have tested positive at the facility. This is the second outbreak at the facility. In the first outbreak, which closed on September 14, three staff members and one resident tested positive. In congregate living settings, an outbreak of COVID-19 is defined as two or more laboratory-confirmed cases within a 28-day period.

Fifty-nine cases were reported today — 41 in the 28645 Zip code, six in 28630, and 12 in 28638. Three patients are under the age of 17; seven are between 18 and 24; 25 are between 25 and 49; 15 patients are between 50 and 64; six patients are between 65 and 74; and three patients are over the age of 75.

Thirty-three patients are hospitalized with COVID-19 — 20 at UNC Caldwell and the remaining patients are at hospitals around the state.

Since November 15, Caldwell County has seen the number of COVID-19 cases increase every week. The week of November 15, Caldwell County had a total of 254 cases. The week of November 22, the county had 271 cases. For the week of November 29, the county had 334 cases.

Because of the increase in cases statewide, Governor Roy Cooper issued a modified stay at home order yesterday, closing restaurants (with exceptions for take-out and delivery), bars, lounges, fitness and physical activity facilities, movie theaters, meeting spaces, museums, personal care businesses, breweries, distilleries, wineries, and certain retail businesses between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. However, retail businesses that sell groceries, medication, health care supplies, and fuel may remain open between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. Service at restaurants, breweries, distilleries, and wineries may continue for take-out and delivery after 10 p.m.

The order goes into effect Friday at 5 p.m. and continues through Friday, January 8 at 5 p.m.

Free testing continues at the Caldwell County Health Department. To schedule a same-day appointment, call 828-426-8520. At other testing locations, including UNC Caldwell’s Respiratory Diagnostic Clinics, patients may be charged for a visit with a health care practitioner.

CCHD COVID Dashboard 12-09-2020

For more information about Coronavirus, visit here or call the Emergency Operations Center at 828-426-8605. For statistical information, visit here.

COVID-19 News

COVID-19 cases in North Carolina see single-day record increase, positive rate climbs to 11.7%

NCDHHS Reported 6495 Cases on Wednesday, December 9, 2020

Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine finally reaches its last step: FDA committee vote. Most vaccines never get that far.

“The nation’s first doses could ship as early as *Friday.” (*on Friday, December 11, 2020)

