CCHD COVID-19 Update #220 (December 8, 2020)

LENOIR, NC (December 8, 2020) — Here is the Caldwell County Health Department COVID-19 Update for Tuesday, December 8, 2020.

Sixty-four cases were reported today — 37 in the 28645 Zip code, 18 in 28630, five in 28638, one in 28611, one in 28655, and two in 28601. Seven patients are under the age of 17; nine are between 18 and 24; 21 are between 25 and 49; 13 patients are between 50 and 64; four patients are between 65 and 74; and 10 patients are over the age of 75.

At a news conference today, Governor Roy Cooper updated the state’s COVID alert system, which uses case rate, percent positive, and hospital impact, to determine each county’s tier. Caldwell County is now listed in the red tier, which is considered critical and the highest tier in the alert system.

“It is imperative that we take precautions to slow the spread of COVID-19 in our county,” said Caldwell County Public Health Director Anna Martin. “Taking steps like staying home when you’re sick, washing hands, wearing a mask, and practicing physical distancing can make difference.”

In his latest executive order, Governor Roy Cooper implemented a modified stay at home order, requiring nighttime closure for certain businesses and activities for all North Carolinians during overnight hours. Specifically, the order says individuals should stay at home between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. unless an exception applies, and many businesses must close at 10 p.m. The order also calls for the sale and service of alcoholic beverages for on-site consumption to end at 9 p.m.

The new executive order goes into effect Friday at 5 p.m. and continues through Friday, January 8 at 5 p.m.

Additional Information

Businesses and residents in Alexander County and the adjacent counties of Caldwell, Catawba, Iredell, and Wilkes, who were affected by Tropical Storm Eta on Nov. 12, 2020, can apply for low-interest disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration. To apply, visit DisasterLoanAssistance.sba.gov. For assistance completing the application, call the SBA Customer Service Center at (800) 659-2955.

CCHD COVID Dashboard 12-08-2020

For more information about Coronavirus, visit here or call the Emergency Operations Center at 828-426-8605. For statistical information, visit here.

December 8, 2020

December 8, 2020

