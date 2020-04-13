CCHD COVID-19 Update #22 (April 13, 2020)…12 COVID-19 Patients Recovered
LENOIR, NC (April 13, 2020) — Here is the Caldwell County Health Department COVID-19 Update for Monday, April 13, 2020.
|Confirmed
COVID-19 Cases
|COVID-19 Deaths
|COVID-19 Tests Conducted
|Negative Tests
|Recovered Patients
|19
|0
|1015
|904
|12
|CONFIRMED CASES BY ZIP CODE
|28638
|4
|28645
|11
|28630
|3
|28601
|1
*Updated 4-13-2020 at 4 p.m.
No new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Caldwell County today and 12 patients have recovered.
To help slow the spread of COVID-19, Governor Roy Cooper issued an executive order implementing stricter social distancing guidelines. The order, which went into effect at 5 p.m. today, requires retail stores to:
- Set limits on how many people can be in a store at one time
- Mark off checkout lines and other areas where customers gather to maintain a distance of six feet
- Take specific cleaning measures
The order also streamlines unemployment insurance claims and sets standards for long-term care facilities like requiring specific personal protective equipment and close monitoring of residents for COVID-19.
For information about Coronavirus, visit www.caldwellcountync.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or call the Caldwell County Health Department Health Information Line at 828-426-8456 or the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) at 828-426-8605. Resources are available in Spanish at www.caldwellcountync.org/coronavirus-covid-19/enfermedades-coronavirus-2019-respuesta-covid-19.