CCHD COVID-19 Update #219 (December 7, 2020)

LENOIR, NC (December 7, 2020) — Here is the Caldwell County Health Department COVID-19 Update for Monday, December 7, 2020.

Caldwell County learned of its 52nd COVID-19-related death today. The patient was between the ages of 65 and 74, was reported to have underlying health conditions, and had been hospitalized.

One hundred two cases were reported today — 62 in the 28645 Zip code, 23 in 28630, 13 in 28638, and four in 28601. Five patients are under the age of 17; 13 are between 18 and 24; 40 are between 25 and 49; 22 patients are between 50 and 64; 15 patients are between 65 and 74; and seven patients are over the age of 75.

Today’s total marks the highest number of cases included in a single report. Prior to today, the highest number of cases recorded in a single report was 98.

“Our staff is just beginning to contact tract the cases reported since Sunday,” explained Caldwell County Public Health Director Anna Martin. “Upon initial review of these cases, we do not see obvious connections pointing to new outbreaks or clusters, but we will continue to monitor for any connections between cases.”

So far in December, Caldwell County is averaging 63 cases per day. In comparison, the county averaged 35.67 cases per day during the first six reporting days in November.

Thirty-two Caldwell County residents are hospitalized with COVID-19 — 20 at UNC Caldwell and the other 12 at hospitals around the region.

To help slow the spread of COVID-19, the Health Department reminds citizens to wear masks, wait six feet apart, and wash hands frequently.

CCHD COVID Dashboard 12-07-2020

For more information about Coronavirus, visit here or call the Emergency Operations Center at 828-426-8605. For statistical information, visit here.