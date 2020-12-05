CCHD COVID-19 Update #218 (December 5, 2020)

LENOIR, NC (December 5, 2020) — Here is the Caldwell County Health Department COVID-19 Update for Saturday, December 5, 2020.

Forty-six cases were reported today — 31 in the 28645 Zip code, seven in 28630, four in 28638, one in 28611, and three in 28601. Three patients are under the age of 17; 10 are between 18 and 24; 14 are between 25 and 49; 12 patients are between 50 and 64; four patients are between 65 and 74; and three patients are over the age of 75.

CCHD COVID Dashboard 12-05-2020

For more information about Coronavirus, visit here or call the Emergency Operations Center at 828-426-8605. For statistical information, visit here.

North Carolina reported a record number of positive cases today (for Thursday, December 4, 2020)…6018

United States reported a record number positive case today (for Thursday, December 4, 2020) 227,885