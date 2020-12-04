CCHD COVID-19 Update #217 (December 4, 2020)

LENOIR, NC (December 4, 2020) — Here is the Caldwell County Health Department COVID-19 Update for Friday, December 4, 2020.

Caldwell County Health Department confirmed the county’s 51st COVID-19-related death. The patient was between the ages of 50 and 64, was hospitalized, and reported to have underlying health conditions.

Seventy-seven cases were reported today — 47 in the 28645 Zip code, 15 in 28630, 14 in 28638, and one in 28601. Sixteen patients are under the age of 17; eight are between 18 and 24; 22 are between 25 and 49; 14 patients are between 50 and 64; seven patients are between 65 and 74; and 10 patients are over the age of 75.

NC DHHS has released new guidance on ending quarantine. In the general community, quarantine can be ended if any of the following criteria are met:

• 14 days of quarantine have been completed; or

• 10 days of quarantine have been completed AND no symptoms have been reported during daily monitoring; or

• 7 days of quarantine have been completed AND no symptoms have been reported during daily monitoring AND a negative test administered within 48 hours of the planned quarantine discontinuation (no earlier than day 5 of quarantine).

Additional information about quarantine can be found at here.

The state also reminds people to take precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19. “COVID-19 has killed more than three times the number of North Carolinians in the past 11 months than the flu did in the past decade. We must keep working together to protect our loved ones, to make sure our hospitals are there for those who need them, and to save lives. If you are with someone you don’t live with, wear a mask and keep your distance. Better yet, limit your social interactions as much as possible,” wrote NC DHHS in a prepared release.

CCHD COVID Dashboard 12-04-2020

For more information about Coronavirus, visit here or call the Emergency Operations Center at 828-426-8605. For statistical information, visit here.