CCHD COVID-19 Update #216 (December 3, 2020)

LENOIR, NC (December 3, 2020) — Here is the Caldwell County Health Department COVID-19 Update for Thursday, December 3, 2020.

Thirty-three cases were reported today — 12 in the 28645 Zip code, 12 in 28630, seven in 28638, one in 28655, and one in 28601. Four patients are under the age of 17; four are between 18 and 24; 11 are between 25 and 49; 10 patients are between 50 and 64; three patients are between 65 and 74; and one patient is over the age of 75.

In Caldwell County, 38,132 COVID-19 tests have been conducted. Statewide 5,409,434 tests have been performed.

Free testing continues to be available at the Caldwell County Health Department. Call 828-426-8520 to schedule a same-day appointment.

Testing is available at other sites in the county, including the drive-thru Caldwell UNC Health Care Respiratory Diagnostic Clinics (RDC). Services offered at the RDC include a Primary Care tent staffed by physicians and advanced care providers for both testing and further diagnostic evaluation/care of a respiratory illness. At the RDC and other sites around the county, patients may be charged for a visit with a health care practitioner.

CCHD COVID Dashboard 12-03-2020

For more information about Coronavirus, visit here or call the Emergency Operations Center at 828-426-8605. For statistical information, visit here.