CCHD COVID-19 Update #215 (December 2, 2020)

LENOIR, NC (December 2, 2020) — Here is the Caldwell County Health Department COVID-19 Update for Wednesday, December 2, 2020.

Forty-four cases were reported today — 28 in the 28645 Zip code, eight in 28630, seven in 28638, and one in 28601. Five patients are under the age of 17; eight are between 18 and 24; 19 are between 25 and 49; 10 patients are between 50 and 64; one patient is between 65 and 74; and one patient is over the age of 75.

Caldwell County Health Department has been approved as a site to provide COVID-19 vaccinations. According to NC DHHS, the initial limited supply of vaccines will go to a small number of hospitals to vaccinate health care workers at high risk of exposure to COVID-19. As more vaccine becomes available, the state will distribute it to more hospitals and to local health departments to focus on vaccinating our high-risk health care workers.

Long-term care staff and residents are also prioritized to receive vaccines. Vaccinations at nursing homes, adult care homes, and other long-term care settings are being managed by the federal government. However, the vaccines used in long-term care will come from our state’s allotment. The state hopes that health departments and community health centers will start vaccinating other high-risk adults by January

The Division of Child Development and Early Education (DCDEE) is pleased to announce bonus payments to child care teachers and staff for November and December 2020, as well as covering the employer portion of payroll taxes and other administrative costs. For more information, visit ncchildcare.ncdhhs.gov/Whats-New/Coronavirus-Information-for-Child-Care.

Free COVID-19 testing is available at the Caldwell County Health Department. To schedule a same-day appointment, call 828-426-8520. For information about Coronavirus, visit here or call the Emergency Operations Center at 828-426-8605. For statistical information, visit here.

