CCHD COVID-19 Update #214 (December 1, 2020)

LENOIR, NC (December 1, 2020) — Here is the Caldwell County Health Department COVID-19 Update for Tuesday, December 1, 2020.

Caldwell County Health Department learned of three COVID-19-related deaths today. One patient was between the ages of 65 and 74 and two patients were over the age of 75. Two patients were hospitalized, and one was at hospice. All three patients were reported to have underlying health conditions, and one patient was a resident of Shaire Center.

An outbreak has been reported at Shaire Center Assisted Living. Three staff members in the assisted living facility have tested positive for COVID-19. Shaire Center also has an outbreak in their skilled nursing facility. Forty cases are associated with the outbreak in the skilled nursing facility. In congregate living settings, an outbreak of COVID-19 is defined as two or more laboratory-confirmed cases within a 28-day period.

Seventy-six cases were reported today — 35 in the 28645 Zip code, 27 in 28630, nine in 28638, and five in 28611. Nine patients are under the age of 17; five are between 18 and 24; 32 are between 25 and 49; 17 patients are between 50 and 64; seven are between 65 and 74; and six patients are over the age of 75.

Free COVID-19 testing is available at the Caldwell County Health Department. To schedule a same-day appointment, call 828-426-8520. Testing is available at other sites in the county; however, at these locations, patients may be charged for a visit with a health care practitioner.

Additional Information

Households including a person aged 60 or older or disabled persons receiving services through the NC Division of Aging and Adult Services are eligible to sign up now through December 31 for help through the Low Income Energy Assistance Program (LIEAP), a federally-funded program that provides for a one-time vendor payment to help eligible households pay their heating bills. Other households may apply from Jan. 1 – March 31 or until funds are exhausted.

To learn more about LIEAP, call the Caldwell County Department of Social Services at 828-426-8200.

CCHD COVID Dashboard 12-01-2020

