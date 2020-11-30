CCHD COVID-19 Update #213 (November 30, 2020)

LENOIR, NC (November 30, 2020) — Here is the Caldwell County Health Department COVID-19 Update for Monday, November 30, 2020.

Caldwell County Health Department learned of two COVID-19-related deaths today. Both patients were over the age of 75 and reported to have underlying health conditions. One patient was hospitalized, and the other was a resident at Shaire Center.

An outbreak was reported at Shaire Center in October. Forty cases and five deaths have been associated with the outbreak.

Fifty-eight cases were reported today — 28 in the 28645 Zip code, 16 in 28630, 12 in 28638, one in 28667, and one in 28611. Six patients are under the age of 17; eight are between 18 and 24; 13 are between 25 and 49; 19 patients are between 50 and 64; nine are between 65 and 74; and three patients are over the age of 75.

In November, 954 positive COVID-19 cases were reported, compared to 902 in October, 270 in September, 338 in August, and 685 in July. The percent positivity rate for November was 14.14, compared to 12.32 in October, 7.26 in September, 6.43 in August, and 10.45 in July.

North Carolina continues to be in Phase 3 of Governor Roy Cooper’s reopening plan. The current phase is scheduled to end on December 11; however, reopening and a lessening of restrictions depends on state COVID-19 trends. According to NC DHHS, restrictions may be lifted more slowly or some restrictions may have to be reinstated to ensure the health and safety of North Carolinians. It is important to note:

If infections spike or benchmark trends begin to move in the wrong direction, the state may move to a previous phase to protect public health.

The best science and data available will be used to make all decisions and continue consultation with business and industry leaders.

CCHD COVID Dashboard 11-30-2020

For information about Coronavirus, visit here or call the Emergency Operations Center at 828-426-8605. For statistical information, visit here.