CCHD COVID-19 Update #212 (November 29, 2020)

LENOIR, NC (November 29, 2020) — Here is the Caldwell County Health Department COVID-19 Update for Sunday, November 29, 2020.

Twenty-two cases were reported Saturday — 15 in the 28645 Zip code, four in 28630, two in 28638, and one in 28601. Two patients are under the age of 17; two are between 18 and 24; 10 are between 25 and 49; and eight patients are between 50 and 64.

