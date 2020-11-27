CCHD COVID-19 Update #211 (November 27, 2020)

LENOIR, NC (November 27, 2020) — Here is the Caldwell County Health Department COVID-19 Update for Friday, November 27, 2020.

Forty-seven cases were reported today — 28 in the 28645 Zip code, 10 in 28630, eight in 28638, and one in 28601. Six patients are under the age of 17; three are between 18 and 24; 11 are between 25 and 49; 16 patients are between 50 and 64; five are between 65 and 74; and six patients are over the age of 75.

Under Governor Roy Cooper’s executive order, which took effect at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, face coverings are required in all public indoor settings if there are non-household members present, regardless of the distance away. According to NC DHHS, face coverings are low-cost and highly effective tools in the fight against COVID-19. The Center for Disease Control recommends community use of face coverings, since face coverings block the release of respiratory particles into the environment and can also reduce the wearers’ exposure to infectious droplets.

CCHD COVID Dashboard 11-27-2020

For information about Coronavirus, visit here or call the Emergency Operations Center at 828-426-8605. For statistical information, visit here.