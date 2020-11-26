CCHD COVID-19 Update #210 (November 26, 2020)

LENOIR, NC (November 26, 2020) — Here is the Caldwell County Health Department COVID-19 Update for Thursday, November 26, 2020.

Twenty-one cases were reported today — 16 in the 28645 Zip code, four in 28630, and one in 28638. One patient is under the age of 17; four are between 18 and 24; 10 are between 25 and 49; five patients are between 50 and 64; and one patient is over the age of 75.

Under Governor Roy Cooper’s executive order, which took effect at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, face coverings are required in all public indoor settings if there are non-household members present, regardless of the distance away. Specifically, the order says

In indoor gyms and fitness facilities, face coverings are now required when people are exercising.

In restaurants, guests are required to wear face coverings at their table unless they are actively eating or drinking.

Retail business locations with more than 15,000 square feet of interior space must have a worker, at each entrance open to the public, who is responsible for enforcing the executive orders’ face covering and emergency maximum occupancy requirements.

For information about Coronavirus, visit here or call the Emergency Operations Center at 828-426-8605. For statistical information, visit here.