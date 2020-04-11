CCHD COVID-19 Update #21 (April 11, 2020)…One New Positive COVID-19 Case (Total 18)

LENOIR, NC (April 11, 2020) — Here is the Caldwell County Health Department COVID-19 Update for Saturday, April 11, 2020.

Confirmed

COVID-19 Cases COVID-19 Deaths COVID-19 Tests Conducted Negative Tests Recovered Patients 18* 0 958 820 8 CONFIRMED CASES BY ZIP CODE* 28638 4 28645 10 28630 3 28601 1

*Only updated number of confirmed cases

Caldwell County has one new positive COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases to 18.

One of the best ways to prevent the spread of COVID-19 is to stay at home except to deliver essential services, provide for essential needs, exercise, or help a family member or friend.

As a reminder that our community is united in the effort to slow the spread of COVID-19, the Health Department invites places of worship to ring their bells at noon on Sunday.

For information about Coronavirus, visit www.caldwellcountync.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or call the Caldwell County Health Department Health Information Line at 828-426-8456 or the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) at 828-426-8605.

Resources are available in Spanish at www.caldwellcountync.org/coronavirus-covid-19/enfermedades-coronavirus-2019-respuesta-covid-19.