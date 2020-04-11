CCHD COVID-19 Update #21 (April 11, 2020)…One New Positive COVID-19 Case (Total 18)
LENOIR, NC (April 11, 2020) — Here is the Caldwell County Health Department COVID-19 Update for Saturday, April 11, 2020.
|Confirmed
COVID-19 Cases
|COVID-19 Deaths
|COVID-19 Tests Conducted
|Negative Tests
|Recovered Patients
|18*
|0
|958
|820
|8
|CONFIRMED CASES BY ZIP CODE*
|28638
|4
|28645
|10
|28630
|3
|28601
|1
*Only updated number of confirmed cases
Caldwell County has one new positive COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases to 18.
One of the best ways to prevent the spread of COVID-19 is to stay at home except to deliver essential services, provide for essential needs, exercise, or help a family member or friend.
As a reminder that our community is united in the effort to slow the spread of COVID-19, the Health Department invites places of worship to ring their bells at noon on Sunday.
For information about Coronavirus, visit www.caldwellcountync.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or call the Caldwell County Health Department Health Information Line at 828-426-8456 or the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) at 828-426-8605.
Resources are available in Spanish at www.caldwellcountync.org/coronavirus-covid-19/enfermedades-coronavirus-2019-respuesta-covid-19.