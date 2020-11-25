CCHD COVID-19 Update #209 (November 25, 2020)

LENOIR, NC (November 25, 2020) — Here is the Caldwell County Health Department COVID-19 Update for Wednesday, November 25, 2020.

Caldwell County Health Department learned of four COVID-19-related deaths today. Three patients were over the age of 75 and one patient was between 65 and 74. All of these patients were hospitalized and reported to have underlying health conditions.

Forty-nine cases were reported today — 25 in the 28645 Zip code, 13 in 28630, and 11 in 28638. Seven patients are under the age of 17; seven are between 18 and 24; 20 are between 25 and 49; six patients are between 50 and 64; six are between 65 and 74; and three patients are over the age of 75.

NC DHHS suggests people hosting a Thanksgiving gathering with people from outside of their household follow these guidelines:

Host the gathering outdoors, when possible. If this is not feasible, make sure the room or space is well-ventilated by opening windows and doors to the extent that is safe and feasible based on the weather.

Arrange tables and chairs to allow for social distancing between guests. People from the same household can be in groups together and do not need to be six feet apart – just six feet away from other groups or families.

Practice the 3 Ws (Wear, Wait, Wash) during the event.

Limit people going in and out of the areas where food is being prepared or handled, such as in the kitchen or around the grill, if possible. Have one household approach the food serving area at a time to prevent congregating.

Consider identifying one person to serve all food so that multiple people are not handling the serving utensils.

Use single-use options or identify one person to serve sharable items, like salad dressings, food containers, and condiments, so that multiple people are not handling the items.

CCHD COVID Dashboard 11-25-2020

For information about Coronavirus, visit here or call the Emergency Operations Center at 828-426-8605. For statistical information, visit here.