CCHD COVID-19 Update #208 (November 24, 2020)

LENOIR, NC (November 24, 2020) — Here is the Caldwell County Health Department COVID-19 Update for Tuesday, November 24, 2020.

Caldwell County Health Department confirmed the county’s 41st COVID-19-related death. The patient was between the ages of 65 and 74, was hospitalized, and reported to have underlying health conditions. To be counted by the county as a COVID-19-related death, the death certificate must list COVID-19 as a cause of death, and the patient must have tested positive for the virus prior to their death.

Eighty-nine cases were reported today — 42 in the 28645 Zip code, 27 in 28630, 19 in 28638, and one in 28601. Ten patients are under the age of 17; 10 are between 18 and 24; 41 are between 25 and 49; 18 patients are between 50 and 64; seven are between 65 and 74; and three patients are over the age of 75.

Today’s total marks the highest single day total of cases reported since the pandemic began. While higher totals have been reported, those totals included cases from over a weekend.

“Our staff is just beginning to contact trace the cases reported today,” explained Caldwell County Public Health Director Anna Martin. “Upon initial review of these cases, we do not see obvious connections pointing to new outbreaks or clusters, but we will continue to monitor for any connections between cases.”

CCHD COVID Dashboard 11-24-2020

For information about Coronavirus, visit here or call the Emergency Operations Center at 828-426-8605. For statistical information, visit here.