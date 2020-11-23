CCHD COVID-19 Update #207 (November 23, 2020)

LENOIR, NC (November 23, 2020) — Here is the Caldwell County Health Department COVID-19 Update for Monday, November 23, 2020.

Caldwell County Health Department confirmed the county’s 40th COVID-19-related death. The patient was between the ages of 65 and 74, was hospitalized, and reported to have underlying health conditions. To be counted by the county as a COVID-19-related death, the death certificate must list COVID-19 as a cause of death, and the patient must have tested positive for the virus prior to their death.

Forty-three cases were reported today — 23 in the 28645 Zip code, 15 in 28630, four in 28638, and one in 28611. Five patients are under the age of 17; six are between 18 and 24; 10 are between 25 and 49; 13 patients are between 50 and 64; and six patients are over the age of 75.

For City of Lenoir residents put into crisis by the pandemic, assistance with paying city water bills and/or rent/mortgage is available. To receive financial help, Lenoir residents must apply directly to Yokefellow. Proof of residence, proof of household income for verification, current water bill, and letter from landlord or mortgage lender about the arrears are required. Yokefellow has been contracted by the City of Lenoir through Western Piedmont Council on Governments to administer the funds.

At a news conference today, Governor Roy Cooper issued additional COVID-19 safety measures to tighten mask requirements and enforcement as cases continue to rise in North Carolina and across the country.

In addition to extending Phase 3 capacity limits and safety requirements, Executive Order 180 tightens the existing statewide mask requirement and adds the mask requirement to include any public indoor space even when maintaining six feet of distance; gyms even when exercising; all schools public and private; and all public or private transportation when travelling with people outside of the household.

The order goes into effect on Wednesday, November 25, and runs through Friday, December 11.

For information about Coronavirus, visit here or call the Emergency Operations Center at 828-426-8605. For statistical information, visit here.

