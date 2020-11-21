CCHD COVID-19 Update #206 (November 21, 2020)

LENOIR, NC (November 21, 2020) — Here is the Caldwell County Health Department COVID-19 Update for Saturday, November 21, 2020.

Ten cases were reported today — five in the 28645 Zip code, three in 28630, and two in 28638. Two patients are under the age of 17; five are between 25 and 49; two patients are between 50 and 64; and one patient is over the age of 75.

Using case rate, percent positive, and hospital impact as metrics, NC DHHS has determined Caldwell County falls into the orange tier of the state’s county alert system. According to the state, orange tier counties have substantial community spread and people in those counties should take the following actions to slow the spread of COVID-19:

Limit mixing between households and minimize the number of people in your social circle

Avoid settings where people congregate

Consider ordering takeout from restaurants or eating outdoors socially distanced

Consider staying at home as much as possible if you are high-risk for developing serious illness

Reduce public interactions to mainly essential activities like going to work or school, caring for family members, buying food, getting health care, or picking up medications.

