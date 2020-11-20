CCHD COVID-19 Update #205 (November 20, 2020)
LENOIR, NC (November 20, 2020) — Here is the Caldwell County Health Department COVID-19 Update for Friday, November 20, 2020.
Thirty cases were reported today — 12 in the 28645 Zip code, nine in 28630, six in 28638, two in 28667, and one in 28611. Five patients are under the age of 17; five are between 18 and 24; eight are between 25 and 49; eight patients are between 50 and 64; one is between 65 and 74; and three are over the age of 75.
According to NC DHHS, the following groups of people should consider being tested for COVID-19:
- Anyone with symptoms of COVID-19
- Close contacts of known positive cases, regardless of symptoms
- People who live in or have regular contact with high-risk settings (e.g., long-term care facility, homeless shelter, correctional facility, migrant farmworker camp)
- People who are at high risk of severe illness (e.g., people over 65 years of age, people of any age with underlying health conditions)
- Minority populations
- Healthcare workers or first responders (e.g. EMS, law enforcement, fire department, military)
- Frontline and essential workers (grocery store clerks, gas station attendants, etc.) in settings where social distancing is difficult to maintain
- People who have attended protests, rallies, or other mass gatherings could have been exposed to someone with COVID-19 or could have exposed others.
Free COVID-19 testing continues to be available at the Caldwell County Health Department. To be tested at the Health Department, call (828) 426-8520 to schedule a same-day appointment. For a list of other testing sites in the county, visit here.
At this time, it may take up to five business days to receive test results.
CCHD COVID Dashboard 11-20-2020
For information about Coronavirus, visit here or call the Emergency Operations Center at 828-426-8605. For statistical information, visit here.