CCHD COVID-19 Update #205 (November 20, 2020)

LENOIR, NC (November 20, 2020) — Here is the Caldwell County Health Department COVID-19 Update for Friday, November 20, 2020.

Thirty cases were reported today — 12 in the 28645 Zip code, nine in 28630, six in 28638, two in 28667, and one in 28611. Five patients are under the age of 17; five are between 18 and 24; eight are between 25 and 49; eight patients are between 50 and 64; one is between 65 and 74; and three are over the age of 75.

According to NC DHHS, the following groups of people should consider being tested for COVID-19:

Anyone with symptoms of COVID-19

Close contacts of known positive cases, regardless of symptoms

People who live in or have regular contact with high-risk settings (e.g., long-term care facility, homeless shelter, correctional facility, migrant farmworker camp)

People who are at high risk of severe illness (e.g., people over 65 years of age, people of any age with underlying health conditions)

Minority populations

Healthcare workers or first responders (e.g. EMS, law enforcement, fire department, military)

Frontline and essential workers (grocery store clerks, gas station attendants, etc.) in settings where social distancing is difficult to maintain

People who have attended protests, rallies, or other mass gatherings could have been exposed to someone with COVID-19 or could have exposed others.

Free COVID-19 testing continues to be available at the Caldwell County Health Department. To be tested at the Health Department, call (828) 426-8520 to schedule a same-day appointment. For a list of other testing sites in the county, visit here.

At this time, it may take up to five business days to receive test results.

CCHD COVID Dashboard 11-20-2020

For information about Coronavirus, visit here or call the Emergency Operations Center at 828-426-8605. For statistical information, visit here.