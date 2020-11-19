CCHD COVID-19 Update #204 (November 19, 2020)

LENOIR, NC (November 19, 2020) — Here is the Caldwell County Health Department COVID-19 Update for Thursday, November 19, 2020.

Sixty-two cases were reported today — 30 in the 28645 Zip code, 21 in 28630, six in 28638, one in 28601, one in 28667, and three in 28611. Ten patients are under the age of 17; five are between 18 and 24; 20 are between 25 and 49; 13 patients are between 50 and 64;eight are between 65 and 74; and six are over the age of 75.

To slow the spread of COVID-19, NC DHHS recommends everyone follow these precautions:

Wear a mask and maintain physical distance from people who do not live in your household

Get a flu shot

Get tested if symptomatic or if exposed to COVID-19

Participate in contact tracing if called

Avoid large gatherings and crowds

If you must host or attend a gathering, limit attendance to 10 or fewer, host the gathering outdoors, and ventilate indoor spaces as much as possible

Avoid non-essential travel

CCHD COVID Dashboard 11-19-2020

For information about Coronavirus, visit here or call the Emergency Operations Center at 828-426-8605. For statistical information, visit here.