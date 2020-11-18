CCHD COVID-19 Update #203 (November 18, 2020)

LENOIR, NC (November 18, 2020) — Here is the Caldwell County Health Department COVID-19 Update for Wednesday, November 18, 2020.

Thirty-six cases were reported today — 15 in the 28645 Zip code, 14 in 28630, five in 28638, one in 28601, and one in 28655. Eight patients are under the age of 17; six are between 18 and 24; 13 are between 25 and 49; seven patients are between 50 and 64; and two are between 65 and 74.

The Health Department confirmed at outbreak at Gateway Rehabilitation and Healthcare. Two residents at the facility have tested positive for COVID-19. In congregate living settings, an outbreak of COVID-19 is defined as two or more laboratory-confirmed cases within a 28-day period.

Free COVID-19 testing continues to be available at the Caldwell County Health Department. To be tested at the Health Department, please call (828) 426-8520 to schedule a same-day appointment. For a list of other testing sites in the county, visit here.

CCHD COVID Dashboard 11-18-2020

For information about Coronavirus, visit here or call the Emergency Operations Center at 828-426-8605. For statistical information, visit here.

