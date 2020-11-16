CCHD COVID-19 Update #201 (November 16, 2020)

LENOIR, NC (November 16, 2020) — Here is the Caldwell County Health Department COVID-19 Update for Monday, November 16, 2020.

Today, Caldwell County Health Department confirmed the county’s 39th COVID-19-related death and an outbreak at a long-term care facility.

The patient was over the age 75, had been hospitalized, and was reported to have underlying health conditions. To be counted by the county as a COVID-19-related death, the death certificate must list COVID-19 as a cause of death, and the patient must have tested positive for the virus prior to their death.

Three staff members and one resident have tested positive for COVID-19 at Brookdale. In congregate living settings, an outbreak of COVID-19 is defined as two or more laboratory-confirmed cases within a 28-day period.

Seventy-four cases have been reported since Friday — 32 in the 28645 Zip code, 24 in 28630, 11 in 28638, five in 28655, and two in 28601. Eleven patients are under the age of 17; six are between 18 and 24; 25 are between 25 and 49; 23 patients are between 50 and 64; five are between 65 and 74; and four are over the age of 75.

NC Department of Health and Human Services offers the following safety tips for Black Friday shopping:

Follow the Three W’s: Wear a face covering, wait Six Feet from other people, and wash your hands frequently and use hand sanitizer.

Remember that all retail establishments in North Carolina are required to limit customer occupancy to no more than 50% and have all employees and customers wear face masks.

Use hand sanitizer before you enter the store and after you exit. Wash your hands for at least 20 seconds when you return home.

Have a list of items to buy to limit browsing and do not unnecessarily touch multiple items.

Shop only in stores that have implemented proper safety protocols.

Avoid shopping in stores that attract crowds and make social-distancing difficult.

