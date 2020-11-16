CCHD COVID-19 Update #201 (November 16, 2020)
LENOIR, NC (November 16, 2020) — Here is the Caldwell County Health Department COVID-19 Update for Monday, November 16, 2020.
Today, Caldwell County Health Department confirmed the county’s 39th COVID-19-related death and an outbreak at a long-term care facility.
The patient was over the age 75, had been hospitalized, and was reported to have underlying health conditions. To be counted by the county as a COVID-19-related death, the death certificate must list COVID-19 as a cause of death, and the patient must have tested positive for the virus prior to their death.
Three staff members and one resident have tested positive for COVID-19 at Brookdale. In congregate living settings, an outbreak of COVID-19 is defined as two or more laboratory-confirmed cases within a 28-day period.
Seventy-four cases have been reported since Friday — 32 in the 28645 Zip code, 24 in 28630, 11 in 28638, five in 28655, and two in 28601. Eleven patients are under the age of 17; six are between 18 and 24; 25 are between 25 and 49; 23 patients are between 50 and 64; five are between 65 and 74; and four are over the age of 75.
NC Department of Health and Human Services offers the following safety tips for Black Friday shopping:
- Follow the Three W’s: Wear a face covering, wait Six Feet from other people, and wash your hands frequently and use hand sanitizer.
- Remember that all retail establishments in North Carolina are required to limit customer occupancy to no more than 50% and have all employees and customers wear face masks.
- Use hand sanitizer before you enter the store and after you exit. Wash your hands for at least 20 seconds when you return home.
- Have a list of items to buy to limit browsing and do not unnecessarily touch multiple items.
- Shop only in stores that have implemented proper safety protocols.
- Avoid shopping in stores that attract crowds and make social-distancing difficult.
CCHD COVID Dashboard 11-16-2020
For information about Coronavirus, visit here or call the Emergency Operations Center at 828-426-8605. For statistical information, visit here.
