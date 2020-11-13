CCHD COVID-19 Update #200 (November 13, 2020)

LENOIR, NC (November 13, 2020) — Here is the Caldwell County Health Department COVID-19 Update for Friday, November 13, 2020.

Today, Caldwell County Health Department learned of a cluster of cases at Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute in Hudson and an outbreak at Comserv Playmore Residential Facility.

Five students in the CCC&TI women’s basketball program have tested positive. All team activities have been suspended until further notice.

NC Department of Health and Human Services defines a cluster as a minimum of five cases with illness onset or initial positive results within a 14-day period and a plausible epidemiologic link between cases. The students from the cluster have not been on campus since Nov. 4 and were exposed as a result of shared living space. Close contacts of the positive individuals have been identified and notified.

Since early August, CCC&TI has been in daily communication with the Health Department and local health care providers to establish measures designed to protect students and staff. These entities continue to work closely together to slow the spread of the virus in their facilities.

As a reminder, CCC&TI students showing symptoms or who have been recently exposed to COVID-19 should not attend school. Additionally, students awaiting COVID-19 test results should also stay home until they receive negative test results or have been released by their health care provider.

Three staff members and two clients have tested positive for COVID-19 at Comserv Playmore facility. In congregate living settings, an outbreak of COVID-19 is defined as two or more laboratory-confirmed cases within a 28-day period.

“Comserv, Inc is reporting its first cases of COVID-19 as two or more persons have now tested positive for the coronavirus. The company is continuing to follow best practice procedures and taking extra precautions including utilizing approved PPE products, increasing cleaning regimens, and symptoms screening. We are continuing to work through the proper steps under the guidance of the local health department,” said Paul Norwood, Chief Operations Officer with Comserv.

Comserv operates residential facilities in Caldwell, Burke, Catawba, Alexander, McDowell, Lincoln, Gaston, and Cleveland counties.

The Health Department closed the clusters at Cornerstone Covenant Church, MDI, and West Lenoir Baptist Church and the outbreak at Caldwell Correctional Facility in Hudson.

Thirty-four cases were reported today — 21 in the 28645 Zip code, 10 in 28630, two in 28638, and one in 28601. Five patients are under the age of 17; five are between 18 and 24; nine are between 25 and 49; seven patients are between 50 and 64; four are between 65 and 74; and four are over the age of 75.

