CCHD COVID-19 Update #20 (April 10, 2020)…Two New Positive COVID-19 Cases (Total 17)

LENOIR, NC (April 10, 2020) — Here is the Caldwell County Health Department COVID-19 Update for Friday, April 10, 2020.

Confirmed

COVID-19 Cases COVID-19 Deaths COVID-19 Tests Conducted Negative Tests Recovered Patients 17* 0 958 820 8 CONFIRMED CASES BY ZIP CODE* 28638 4 28645 9 28630 3 28601 1

*Only updated number of confirmed cases

Caldwell County has two additional positive COVID-19 cases. Public health officials are investigating and providing for the essential needs of the patients.

To help slow the spread of COVID-19, Governor Roy Cooper issued stronger social distancing requirements, which go into effect Monday, April 13 at 5 p.m. Some of the directives include:

Setting limits of how many people can be in a store at one time, 5 people per 1,000 square feet of retail space or 20% of fire marshal posted occupancy limits

Marking 6 feet of distance for areas where people gather like checkout lines

Requiring specific cleaning measures for retail stores

During the Easter weekend, the Caldwell County Health Department strongly recommends places of worship hold services online or by conference call. Other options for church services include:

Drive-in services with 50 people or less. People should remain in their cars. If people are out of their cars, they should remain six feet apart.

Traditional services with 10 people or less. People should remain 6 feet apart

Multiple services in order to accommodate these guidelines

If congregations plan to gather, they should also consider alternatives for their offering like using a drop box and options for communion like individual single-use containers.

The Health Department invites places of worship to ring their bells at noon on Sunday as a reminder that our community is united in the effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.

For information about Coronavirus, visit www.caldwellcountync.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or call the Caldwell County Health Department Health Information Line at 828-426-8456 or the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) at 828-426-8605. Resources are available in Spanish at www.caldwellcountync.org/coronavirus-covid-19/enfermedades-coronavirus-2019-respuesta-covid-19