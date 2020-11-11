CCHD COVID-19 Update #198 (November 11, 2020)

LENOIR, NC (November 11, 2020) — Here is the Caldwell County Health Department COVID-19 Update for Wednesday, November 11, 2020.

Today, Caldwell County learned of two COVID-19-related deaths, bringing the total deaths in Caldwell County to 38. Both patients were over the age of 75. One of the patients was reported to have underlying health conditions and was hospitalized. To be counted by the county as a COVID-19-related death, the death certificate must list COVID-19 as a cause of death, and the patient must have tested positive for the virus prior to their death.

Nineteen cases were reported today — 10 in the 28645 Zip code, seven in 28630, one in 28638, and one in 28611. One patient is under the age of 17; three are between 18 and 24; seven are between 25 and 49; three patients are between 50 and 64; two are between 65 and 74; and three are over the age of 75.

As Thanksgiving approaches, the NC Department of Health and Human Services suggests the following moderate risk alternatives to traditional celebrations:

Having a small outdoor dinner with family and friends who live in your community

Attending a small outdoor sports event with safety precautions in place

Attending a reverse parade, where spectators remain in their car and drive by floats or performers

CCHD COVID Dashboard 11-11-2020

For information about Coronavirus, visit here or call the Emergency Operations Center at 828-426-8605. For statistical information, visit here.

