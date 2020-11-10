CCHD COVID-19 Update #197 (November 10, 2020)

LENOIR, NC (November 10, 2020) — Here is the Caldwell County Health Department COVID-19 Update for Tuesday, November 10, 2020.

Today, Caldwell County learned of two COVID-19-related deaths, bringing the total deaths in Caldwell County to 36. Both patients were over the age of 75, were reported to have underlying health conditions, and were hospitalized. To be counted by the county as a COVID-19-related death, the death certificate must list COVID-19 as a cause of death, and the patient must have tested positive for the virus prior to their death.

Twenty cases were reported today — eight in the 28645 Zip code, eight in 28630, two in 28638, and two in 28655. Two patients are between 18 and 24; eight are between 25 and 49; seven patients are between 50 and 64; one is between 65 and 74; and one is over the age of 75.

As Thanksgiving approaches, the NC Department of Health and Human Services suggests the following low risk alternatives to traditional celebrations:

Having a dinner with only people who live in your household

Preparing traditional family recipes for family and neighbors, especially those at higher risk of severe illness from COVID-19, and delivering them in a way that doesn’t involve contact with others

Having a virtual dinner and sharing recipes with friends and family

Watching sports events, parades, and movies from home

CCHD COVID Dashboard 11-10-2020

For information about Coronavirus, visit here or call the Emergency Operations Center at 828-426-8605. For statistical information, visit here.

