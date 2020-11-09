CCHD COVID-19 Update #196 (November 9, 2020)

LENOIR, NC (November 9, 2020) — Here is the Caldwell County Health Department COVID-19 Update for Monday, November 9, 2020.

Today, Caldwell County learned of its 34th COVID-19-related death. The patient was over the age of 75, was reported to have underlying health conditions, and was hospitalized. To be counted by the county as a COVID-19-related death, the death certificate must list COVID-19 as a cause of death, and the patient must have tested positive for the virus prior to their death.

Forty-six cases were reported today — 19 in the 28645 Zip code, nine in 28630, 10 in 28638, five in 28601, two in 28611, and one in 28667. Six patients are under the age of 17; four are between 18 and 24; 21 are between 25 and 49; 11 patients are between 50 and 64; and four are between 65 and 74.

Staying healthy during the pandemic is important. People should talk to their healthcare providers about whether their vaccinations and other preventive services are up to date. NC DHHS also recommends:

It is particularly important for those at increased risk of severe illness, including older adults, to receive recommended vaccinations against influenza and pneumococcal disease.

Talk with healthcare providers about maintaining preventive services like cancer screenings during the pandemic.

Stay physically active and practice healthy habits to cope with stress.

In case of medical emergency, call 911

CCHD COVID Dashboard 11-09-2020

For information about Coronavirus, visit here or call the Emergency Operations Center at 828-426-8605. For statistical information, visit here.

NC COVID-19 Patients Presumed

To Be Recovered Updated September 21, 2020

RALEIGH, NC (November 9, 2020) — Here is the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services “COVID-19 Patients Presumed to be Recovered” report for Monday, November 9, 2020. This report is released each Monday.

Total Confirmed Cases 294,860

Total Presumed Recovered Cases 261,179

Difference (presumed active cases) 33,681

88.58% of Total Confirmed Cases Presumed Recovered

COVID-19 Related Articles You May Find Of Interest

August 17, 2020

More infectious coronavirus mutation may be ‘a good thing’, says disease expert

October 23, 2020

Study Helps Explain Declines in Death Rates from COVID-19

November 5, 2020

Lung Samples May Reveal Biosignatures of Worse COVID-19 Outcomes

November 9, 2020

Covid vaccine: First ‘milestone’ vaccine offers 90% protection

November 9, 2020

Coronavirus (COVID-19) Update: FDA Authorizes Monoclonal Antibody for Treatment of COVID-19