CCHD COVID-19 Update #195 (November 7, 2020)

LENOIR, NC (November 7, 2020) — Here is the Caldwell County Health Department COVID-19 Update for Saturday, November 7, 2020.

Eighty-three cases were reported today — 45 in the 28645 Zip code, 23 in 28630, 11 in 28638, three in 28601, and one in 28606. Six patients are under the age of 17; 12 are between 18 and 24; 29 are between 25 and 49; 25 patients are between 50 and 64; nine are between 65 and 74; and two patients are over the age of 75.

Today’s total marks the second highest number of cases included in a single report. The highest number of cases recorded in a single report was 98.

Contact tracing is just beginning on these cases. Upon initial review, no obvious connections point to new outbreaks or clusters; however, staff will continue to monitor for any connections between cases.

