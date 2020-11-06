CCHD COVID-19 Update #194 (November 6, 2020)

LENOIR, NC (November 6, 2020) — Here is the Caldwell County Health Department COVID-19 Update for Friday, November 6, 2020.

Twenty-one new COVID-19 cases were reported today — 10 in the 28645 Zip code, three in 28638, six in 28630, one in 28601, and one in 28611. Four patients are under age 17; one is between 18 and 24; eight are between 25 and 49; six are between 50 and 64; one patient is between 65 and 74; and one patient is over the age of 75.

As Thanksgiving approaches, the CDC offers the following guidelines for people planning to host family and friends during the holiday:

Remind guests to stay home if they are sick.

Arrange tables and chairs to allow for social distancing. People from the same household can be in groups together and don’t need to be 6 feet apart – just 6 feet away from other families.

When guests arrive, minimize gestures that promote close contact. For example, don’t shake hands, do elbow bumps, or give hugs. Instead wave and verbally greet them.

Wear masks when less than 6 feet apart from people or indoors.

Make sure there is adequate soap or hand sanitizer containing at least 60% alcohol available.

Use single-use hand towels or paper towels for drying hands so guests do not share a towel.

CCHD COVID Dashboard 11-06-2020

For information about Coronavirus, visit here or call the Emergency Operations Center at 828-426-8605. For statistical information, visit here.