CCHD COVID-19 Update #194 (November 6, 2020)
LENOIR, NC (November 6, 2020) — Here is the Caldwell County Health Department COVID-19 Update for Friday, November 6, 2020.
Twenty-one new COVID-19 cases were reported today — 10 in the 28645 Zip code, three in 28638, six in 28630, one in 28601, and one in 28611. Four patients are under age 17; one is between 18 and 24; eight are between 25 and 49; six are between 50 and 64; one patient is between 65 and 74; and one patient is over the age of 75.
As Thanksgiving approaches, the CDC offers the following guidelines for people planning to host family and friends during the holiday:
- Remind guests to stay home if they are sick.
- Arrange tables and chairs to allow for social distancing. People from the same household can be in groups together and don’t need to be 6 feet apart – just 6 feet away from other families.
- When guests arrive, minimize gestures that promote close contact. For example, don’t shake hands, do elbow bumps, or give hugs. Instead wave and verbally greet them.
- Wear masks when less than 6 feet apart from people or indoors.
- Make sure there is adequate soap or hand sanitizer containing at least 60% alcohol available.
- Use single-use hand towels or paper towels for drying hands so guests do not share a towel.
CCHD COVID Dashboard 11-06-2020
