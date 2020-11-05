CCHD COVID-19 Update #193 (November 5, 2020)

LENOIR, NC (November 5, 2020) — Here is the Caldwell County Health Department COVID-19 Update for Thursday, November 5, 2020.

Nineteen new COVID-19 cases were reported today — seven in the 28645 Zip code, four in 28638, six in 28630, and two in 28601. Three are between 18 and 24; seven are between 25 and 49; six are between 50 and 64; one patient is between 65 and 74; and two patients are over the age of 75. The CDC offers the following guidelines for people diagnosed with COVID-19 and to help prevent the spread of the virus:

• Stay home. Most people with COVID-19 have mild illness and can recover at home without medical care. Do not leave home except to get medical care. Do not visit public areas.

• As much as possible, stay in a specific room and away from other people and pets. If possible, use a separate bathroom. Wear a mask if it is necessary to be around others.

• Tell close contacts that they may have been exposed to COVID-19. An infected person can spread COVID-19 starting 48 hours (or 2 days) before the person has any symptoms or tests positive.

• Follow care instructions from healthcare providers and the health department. Local health authorities may give instructions on checking symptoms and reporting information.

