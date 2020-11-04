CCHD COVID-19 Update #192 (November 4, 2020)

LENOIR, NC (November 4, 2020) — Here is the Caldwell County Health Department COVID-19 Update for Wednesday, November 4, 2020.

Today, Caldwell County learned of its 33rd COVID-19-related death. The patient was between the ages of 65 and 74, was reported to have underlying health conditions, and was hospitalized. To be counted by the county as a COVID-19-related death, the death certificate must list COVID-19 as a cause of death, and the patient must have tested positive for the virus prior to their death.

Thirty new COVID-19 cases have been reported today — 13 in the 28645 Zip code, two in 28638, and 15 in 28630. Four patients are under the age of 17; three are between 18 and 24; 10 are between 25 and 49; eight are between 50 and 64; four patients are between 65 and 74; and one is over the age of 75.

Twenty patients are currently hospitalized. Sixteen patients are at UNC Caldwell, and the remaining patients are at Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge–Morganton (formerly Grace Hospital), Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, Atrium Health’s Carolinas Medical Center, and Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.

CCHD COVID Dashboard 11-04-2020

For information about Coronavirus, visit here or call the Emergency Operations Center at 828-426-8605. For statistical information, visit here.