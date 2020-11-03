CCHD COVID-19 Update #191 (November 3, 2020)

LENOIR, NC (November 3, 2020) — Here is the Caldwell County Health Department COVID-19 Update for Tuesday, November 3, 2020.

Twenty-six new COVID-19 cases have been reported today — 12 in the 28645 Zip code, five in 28638, and eight in 28630. Three patients are under the age of 17; two are between 18 and 24; 12 are between 25 and 49; one is between 50 and 64; seven patients are between 65 and 74; and one is over the age of 75.

In the Shaire Center outbreak, 31 residents and eight staff have tested positive for COVID-19. The Shaire Center is working closely with the Caldwell County Health Department and continues to test both residents and staff on a weekly basis.

