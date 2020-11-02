CCHD COVID-19 Update #190 (November 2, 2020)

LENOIR, NC (November 2, 2020) — Here is the Caldwell County Health Department COVID-19 Update for Monday, November 2, 2020.

Thirty-five new COVID-19 cases have been reported today — 24 in the 28645 Zip code, six in 28638, and five in 28630. Three patients are under the age of 17; two are between 18 and 24; 14 are between 25 and 49; eight are between 50 and 64; five patients are between 65 and 74; and three are over the age of 75.

Of the 7,322 COVID-19 tests conducted in October, 902 people tested positive for a positivity rate of 12.31 percent. October marks the highest number of cases, tests conducted, and positivity rate since the pandemic began. In July, which saw the second highest number of positive cases and tests conducted, 6552 tests were conducted, and 685 people tested positive for a positivity rate of 10.45 percent.

CCHD COVID Dashboard 11-02-2020

