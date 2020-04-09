CCHD COVID-19 Update #19 (April 9, 2020)…Three New Positive COVID-19 Cases (Total 15)

LENOIR, NC (April 9, 2020) — Here Is The Caldwell County Health Department COVID-19 Update For Thursday, April 9, 2020.

Confirmed

COVID-19 Cases COVID-19 Deaths COVID-19 Tests Conducted Negative Tests Recovered Patients 15 0 958 820 8 CONFIRMED CASES BY ZIP CODE* 28638 4 28645 9 28630 2

*Updated at 4 p.m. on April 9

Caldwell County has three additional positive COVID-19 cases. Public health officials are investigating and providing for the essential needs of the patients. At the time of testing, patients are instructed to remain in isolation until they are fever free for 72 hours without medication, have improvement in respiratory symptoms (e.g., cough, shortness of breath), and for at least seven days since symptoms first appeared.

While Caldwell County has seen a rise in the number of cases the last two days, policies directing people to stay at home and practice social distancing are helping to slow the spread of COVID-19, according to researchers. A composite modeling forecast, developed by a collection of North Carolina experts, found that these policies will help lower likelihood of the healthcare system becoming overloaded with a spike of COVID-19 patients all at the same time.

For information about Coronavirus, visit www.caldwellcountync.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or call the Caldwell County Health Department Health Information Line at 828-426-8456 or the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) at 828-426-8605. Resources are available in Spanish at www.caldwellcountync.org/coronavirus-covid-19/enfermedades-coronavirus-2019-respuesta-covid-19

Additional Information

Caldwell County offices will be closed Friday, April 10, in recognition of Good Friday. Offices will reopen Monday, April 13, at 8 a.m. The EOC will continue to operate on a 24-hour basis.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has two new mental health resources — the Hope4NC Helpline (1-855-587-3463) to connect North Carolinians with mental health and resilience supports that help them cope during a crisis, and the Hope4Healers Helpline (919-226-2002), which provides mental health and resilience supports for health care professionals, emergency medical specialists, first responders, other staff who work in health care settings and their families throughout the state.