CCHD COVID-19 Update #189 (October 31, 2020)

LENOIR, NC (October 31, 2020) — Here is the Caldwell County Health Department COVID-19 Update for Saturday, October 31, 2020.

Twenty-one new COVID-19 cases have been reported today — 13 in the 28645 Zip code, two in 28638, and six in 28630. One patient is under the age of 17; one is between 18 and 24; nine are between 25 and 49; two are between 50 and 64; one patient is between 65 and 74; and seven are over the age of 75.

CCHD COVID Dashboard 10-31-2020

For information about Coronavirus, visit here or call the Emergency Operations Center at 828-426-8605. For statistical information, visit here.