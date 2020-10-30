CCHD COVID-19 Update #188 (October 30, 2020)

LENOIR, NC (October 30, 2020) — Here is the Caldwell County Health Department COVID-19 Update for Friday, October 30, 2020.

Thirty-three new COVID-19 cases have been reported today — 23 in the 28645 Zip code, four in 28638, five in 28630, and one in Lenoir. One patient is under the age of 17; four are between 18 and 24; nine are between 25 and 49; 11 are between 50 and 64; one patient is between 65 and 74; and seven are over the age of 75.

The number of cases associated with the outbreak at Shaire Center has increased to 34 — 27 residents and 7 staff members.

Traditional Halloween activities are fun, but some can increase the risk of getting or spreading COVID-19 or influenza. The CDC suggests taking the following steps to protect yourself and your loved ones from getting or spreading COVID-19:

Wear a cloth mask

Indoors and outdoors, stay at least 6 feet away from others who do not live with you

Wash your hands or use hand sanitizer frequently

