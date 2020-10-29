CCHD COVID-19 Update #187 (October 29, 2020)

LENOIR, NC (October 29, 2020) — Here is the Caldwell County Health Department COVID-19 Update for Thursday, October 29, 2020.

Forty-two new COVID-19 cases have been reported today — 29 in the 28645 Zip code, six in 28638, and seven in 28630. Two patients are under the age of 17; seven are between 18 and 24; 16 are between 25 and 49; 11 are between 50 and 64; two are between 65 and 74; and four are over the age of 75.

To help slow the spread of COVID, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevent recommends wearing a mask and taking the following precautions to make trick-or-treating safer. Specifically, the CDC says:

Indoors and outdoors, you are more likely to get or spread COVID-19 when you are in close contact with others for a long time.

Wash your hands

Bring hand sanitizer with you and use it after touching objects or other people.

Use hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.

Parents: supervise young children using hand sanitizer.

Wash hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds when you get home and before you eat any treats.

