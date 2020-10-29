CCHD COVID-19 Update #187 (October 29, 2020)
LENOIR, NC (October 29, 2020) — Here is the Caldwell County Health Department COVID-19 Update for Thursday, October 29, 2020.
Forty-two new COVID-19 cases have been reported today — 29 in the 28645 Zip code, six in 28638, and seven in 28630. Two patients are under the age of 17; seven are between 18 and 24; 16 are between 25 and 49; 11 are between 50 and 64; two are between 65 and 74; and four are over the age of 75.
To help slow the spread of COVID, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevent recommends wearing a mask and taking the following precautions to make trick-or-treating safer. Specifically, the CDC says:
- Indoors and outdoors, you are more likely to get or spread COVID-19 when you are in close contact with others for a long time.
- Wash your hands
- Bring hand sanitizer with you and use it after touching objects or other people.
- Use hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.
- Parents: supervise young children using hand sanitizer.
- Wash hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds when you get home and before you eat any treats.
For information about Coronavirus, visit here or call the Emergency Operations Center at 828-426-8605. For statistical information, visit here.
Additional Information
The Caldwell County Health Department will hold a Walk-in Flu Clinic on Tuesday, November 3, from 5-7 p.m. For more information, visit here.