CCHD COVID-19 Update #187 (October 29, 2020)

By Caldwell County Health Department 34
LENOIR, NC (October 29, 2020) — Here is the Caldwell County Health Department COVID-19 Update for Thursday, October 29, 2020.

Forty-two new COVID-19 cases have been reported today — 29 in the 28645 Zip code, six in 28638, and seven in 28630. Two patients are under the age of 17; seven are between 18 and 24; 16 are between 25 and 49; 11 are between 50 and 64; two are between 65 and 74; and four are over the age of 75.

To help slow the spread of COVID, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevent recommends wearing a mask and taking the following precautions to make trick-or-treating safer. Specifically, the CDC says:

  • Indoors and outdoors, you are more likely to get or spread COVID-19 when you are in close contact with others for a long time. 
  • Wash your hands  
  • Bring hand sanitizer with you and use it after touching objects or other people. 
  • Use hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. 
  • Parents: supervise young children using hand sanitizer. 
  • Wash hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds when you get home and before you eat any treats.

CCHD COVID Dashboard 10-29-2020

For information about Coronavirus, visit here or call the Emergency Operations Center at 828-426-8605. For statistical information, visit here.

Additional Information
The Caldwell County Health Department will hold a Walk-in Flu Clinic on Tuesday, November 3, from 5-7 p.m. For more information, visit here.

